Why Aren't We More Compassionate?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Just A Little Nicer.

About Daniel Goleman's TED Talk

Psychologist Daniel Goleman, author of Emotional Intelligence, examines why we aren't more compassionate more of the time.

About Daniel Goleman

"If we are focused on ourselves, if we're preoccupied, as we so often are throughout the day, we don't fully notice the other."

Daniel Goleman brought the notion of Emotional Intelligence, or EI, to prominence as an alternative to more traditional measures of IQ with his 1995 mega-best-seller, Emotional Intelligence.

Since the publication of that book, conferences and academic institutes have sprung up dedicated to the idea. It's taught in public schools, and corporate leaders have adopted it as a new way of thinking about success and leadership.

