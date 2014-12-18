Season's Eatings

When you're the editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit Magazine, people tend to expect a lot from your holiday cuisine.

"That's why we just give them ham," says the editor himself, Adam Rapoport. "Everybody loves ham. Especially us Jews. Give them a big, glistening, baked, bone-in ham with Martin's potato rolls and a big bowl of punch."

Yum. Rapoport helped host this game about unusual-yet-festive culinary traditions from countries and cultures around the world. Why are Germans hiding pickles in their Christmas trees? And what household cleaning item is mixed with fish to create "lutefisk"?

This segment originally aired on Dec. 18, 2014.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.