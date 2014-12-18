© 2021 WYPR
All I Don't Want For Christmas

Published December 18, 2014 at 9:36 AM EST
All they want for Christmas is for you to sing along.
Warm up your vocal chords and join in singing some holiday tunes with the songwriting duo from Disney's Frozen, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The Oscar-winning husband-and-wife musical team has written some of the all-time catchiest tunes about winter, and on a previous episode of Ask Me Another, graciously lent their voices to a rewritten version of "Let It Go."

This time around, they took on Mariah Carey's classic holiday earworm, "All I Want for Christmas is You," but with its lyrics rewritten as clues to some not-so-original holiday gifts that we've all been guilty of throwing in the Secret Santa pile. Plus, find out what life — and Halloween — has been like for the pair in the wake of Frozen fever.

This segment originally aired on Dec. 18, 2014.

