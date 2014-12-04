The Best Piece Of Trivia You Learned This Week: Parachuting Beavers

What's the best piece of triviayoulearned this week? Share it with us on Facebook or Twitter, and we'll figure out whether it's true or false.

After World War II, did Idaho really airlift beavers around the state using parachutes? Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton debate the premise before revealing the truth.

Heard in Coupe De Grace.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.