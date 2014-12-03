NPR's Book Concierge: Our Guide To 2014's Great Reads
Introducing NPR's Book Concierge, your personal guide to the great books published in 2014. NPR staff and critics selected some 250 of their favorite titles. You can find a list of all our recommended titles below or ...
2014 Book Concierge: The Complete List Of Recommended Titles
10:04: A Novel
by Ben Lerner
2 A.M. At The Cat's Pajamas
by Marie-Helene Bertino
A Bollywood Affair
by Sonali Dev
A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing
by Eimear McBride
A Long Way Home: A Memoir
by Saroo Brierley
A Painter's Progress: A Portrait Of Lucian Freud
by David Dawson
A Snicker Of Magic
by Natalie Lloyd
Afterparty
by Daryl Gregory
Ah-Ha To Zig-Zag: 31 Objects From Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
by Maira Kalman
All Our Names
by Dinaw Mengestu
All The Light We Cannot See: A Novel
by Anthony Doerr
All The Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid
by Matt Bai
An Unnecessary Woman
by Rabih Alameddine
An Untamed State
by Roxane Gay
Ancient Oceans Of Central Kentucky
by David Connerley Nahm
Ancillary Sword
by Anne Leckie
Another Man's War: The Story Of A Burma Boy In Britain's Forgotten Army
by Barnaby Phillips
Apples Of Uncommon Character: Heirlooms, Modern Classics, And Little-Known Wonders
by Rowan Jacobsen
Area X: The Southern Reach Trilogy: Annihilation; Authority; Acceptance
by Jeff VanderMeer
Aviary Wonders Inc. Spring Catalog And Instruction Manual
by Kate Samworth
Bad Feminist: Essays
by Roxane Gay
Baking Chez Moi: Recipes From My Paris Home To Your Home Anywhere
by Dorie Greenspan
Bark: Stories
by Lorrie Moore
Beethoven: Anguish And Triumph
by Jan Swafford
Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End
by Atul Gawande
Belzhar
by Meg Wolitzer
Bitter Eden: A Novel
by Tatamkhulu Afrika
Blood Will Out: The True Story Of A Murder, A Mystery, And A Masquerade
by Walter Kirn
Bolaño, A Biography In Conversations
by Monica Maristain
Boy, Snow, Bird: A Novel
by Helen Oyeyemi
Bright Shards of Someplace Else
by Monica McFawn
Broken Monsters
by Lauren Beukes
Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain't That Funkin' Kinda Hard On You?: A Memoir
by George Clinton
Brown Girl Dreaming
by Jacqueline Woodson
California: A Novel
by Edan Lepucki
Can't And Won't: Stories
by Lydia Davis
Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?: A Memoir
by Roz Chast
Caribbean Potluck: Modern Recipes From Our Family Kitchen
by Suzanne Rousseau and Michelle Rousseau
Check The Technique: More Liner Notes for Hip-Hop Junkies
by Brian Coleman
Citizen: An American Lyric
by Claudia Rankine
Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, And The Battle That Defined A Generation
by Blake J. Harris
Cooking Light Global Kitchen: The World's Most Delicious Food Made Easy
by David Joachim
Dataclysm: Who We Are (When We Think No One's Looking)
by Christian Rudder
Dear Committee Members: A Novel
by Julie Schumacher
Debbie Doesn't Do It Anymore: A Novel
by Walter Mosley
Deep Down Dark: The Untold Stories Of 33 Men Buried In A Chilean Mine, And The Miracle That Set Them Free
by Héctor Tobar
Definitely Maybe
by Arkady Strugatsky and Boris Strugatsky
Delancey: A Man, A Woman, A Restaurant, A Marriage
by Molly Wizenberg
Do Not Sell At Any Price: The Wild, Obsessive Hunt For The World's Rarest 78rpm Records
by Amanda Petrusich
Do Or Die: A Reluctant Heroes Novel
by Suzanne Brockman
Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism And Wrecked The Middle Class
by Ian Haney López
Draw!
by Raul Colón
Duty: Memoirs Of A Secretary At War
by Robert M. Gates
El Deafo
by Cece Bell
Electric City: A Novel
by Elizabeth Rosner
Emeralds Included: A Jana Bibi Adventure
by Betsy Woodman
Empress Dowager Cixi: The Concubine Who Launched Modern China
by Jung Chang
Euphoria
by Lily King
Every Day Is For The Thief: Fiction
by Teju Cole
Everything I Never Told You: A Novel
by Celeste Ng
F: A Novel
by Daniel Kehlmann, translated by Carol Janeway
Family Furnishings: Selected Stories, 1995-2014
by Alice Munro
Famous Writers I Have Known: A Novel
by James Magnuson
Fatale Deluxe Edition, Vol. 1
by Ed Brubaker and Sean Philips
Firebird
by Misty Copeland and Christopher Myers
Flashlight
by Lizi Boyd
Florence Gordon
by Brian Morton
Foreign Gods, Inc.
by Okey Ndibe
Found
by Salina Yoon
Fourth Of July Creek: A Novel
by Smith Henderson
Fresh From The Farm: A Year Of Recipes And Stories
by Susie Middleton
Friendswood: A Novel
by René Steinke
Gaston
by Kelly DiPucchio and Christian Robinson
Geek Sublime: The Beauty Of Code, The Code Of Beauty
by Vikram Chandra
Girl In Reverse
by Barbara Stuber
Gottland: Mostly True Stories From Half Of Czechoslovakia
by Mariusz Szczygiel, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones
Gray Mountain: A Novel
by John Grisham
Half a World Away
by Cynthia Kadohata
Heap House: The Iremonger Trilogy: Book One
by Edward Carey
Here
by Richard McGuire
Heroes Are My Weakness: A Novel
by Susan Elizabeth Phillips
Hijacking The Runway: How Celebrities Are Stealing The Spotlight From Fashion Designers
by Teri Agins
Hold Tight Gently: Michael Callen, Essex Hemphill, And The Battlefield Of AIDS
by Martin Duberman
Hooray For Hat!
by Brian Won
Horrorstör: A Novel
by Grady Hendrix
How I Discovered Poetry
by Marilyn Nelson
How The World Was: A California Childhood
by Emmanuel Guibert
How To Be A Victorian: A Dawn-To-Dusk Guide To Victorian Life
by Ruth Goodman
How To Be Both: A Novel
by Ali Smith
How To Be Happy
by Eleanor Davis
How To Build A Girl: A Novel
by Caitlin Moran
I Am China: A Novel
by Xiaolu Guo
I Don't Know Do You
by Roberto Montes
I'll Give You The Sun
by Jandy Nelson
Icon
by Amy Scholder (editor)
In The Light Of What We Know: A Novel
by Zia Haider Rahman
In The Wolf's Mouth: A Novel
by Adam Foulds
J Dilla's Donuts
by Jordan Ferguson
Josephine: The Dazzling Life Of Josephine Baker
by Patricia Hruby Powell and Christian Robinson
Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction And Fantasy Stories
by Edited by Alisa Krasnostein and Julia Rios
Kinda Like Brothers
by Coe Booth
Land Of Love And Drowning: A Novel
by Tiphanie Yanique
Let Me Be Frank With You: A Frank Bascombe Book
by Richard Ford
Life Drawing: A Novel
by Robin Black
Lightspeed: Women Destroy Science Fiction! Special Issue
by Christie Yant (editor)
Lila: A Novel
by Marilynne Robinson
Lion, Lion
by Miriam Busch and Larry Day
Little Failure: A Memoir
by Gary Shteyngart
Little Nemo: Dream Another Dream
by Josh O'Neill, Andrew Carl and Chris Stevens (editors)
Loitering: New And Collected Essays
by Charles D'Ambrosio
Lost Lake
by Sarah Addison Allen
Lovers At The Chameleon Club, Paris 1932: A Novel
by Francine Prose
Malaria, Poems
by Cameron Conaway
Man Alive: A True Story Of Violence, Forgiveness And Becoming A Man
by Thomas Page McBee
Mastering My Mistakes In The Kitchen: Learning To Cook With 65 Great Chefs And Over 100 Delicious Recipes
by Dana Cowin
McSweeney's Issue 46: Thirteen Crime Stories From Latin America
by Daniel Galera
Mexico: The Cookbook
by Margarita Carrillo Arronte
My Beautiful Enemy
by Sherry Thomas
My Perfect Pantry: 150 Easy Recipes From 50 Essential Ingredients
by Geoffrey Zakarian, Amy Stevenson and Margaret Zakarian
My Pet Book
by Bob Staake
Nazis In The Metro
by Didier Daeninckx
Night Heron
by Adam Brookes
Ninja!
by Arree Chung
Nora Webster: A Novel
by Colm Tóibín
Nothing More To Lose
by Najwan Darwish, translated by Kareem James Abu-Zeid
On Such A Full Sea: A Novel
by Chang-rae Lee
One Kick: A Novel
by Chelsea Cain
Orfeo: A Novel
by Richard Powers
Our Secret Life In The Movies
by Michael McGriff and J.M. Tyree
Ovenly: Sweet And Salty Recipes From New York's Most Creative Bakery
by Erin Patinkin and Agatha Kulaga
Overwhelmed: Work, Love, And Play When No One Has The Time
by Brigid Schulte
Panic In A Suitcase: A Novel
by Yelena Akhtiorskaya
Perfidia: A Novel
by James Ellroy
Philip Larkin: Life, Art And Love
by James Booth
Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable Cooking From London's Ottolenghi
by Yotam Ottolenghi
Poking A Dead Frog: Conversations With Today's Top Comedy Writers
by Mike Sacks
Prelude to Bruise
by Saeed Jones
Pretty Deadly Volume 1
by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Rios
Quest
by Aaron Becker
Rat Queens Volume 1: Sass & Sorcery
by Kurtis J. Wiebe and Roc Upchurch
Red Or Dead: A Novel
by David Peace
Redeployment
by Phil Klay
Rules Of Summer
by Shaun Tan
Sex Criminals Volume 1
by Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky
Shoe Dog
by Megan McDonald and Katherine Tillotson
Showa 1944-1953: A History Of Japan
by Shigeru Mizuki
Simple Thai Food: Classic Recipes From The Thai Home Kitchen
by Leela Punyaratabandhu
Sisters
by Raina Telgemeier
Soldier Girls: The Battles Of Three Women At Home And At War
by Helen Thorpe
Some Dead Genius
by Lenny Kleinfeld
Some Luck: A Novel
by Jane Smiley
Station Eleven: A Novel
by Emily St. John Mandel
Stone Mattress: Nine Tales
by Margaret Atwood
Strike!: The Farm Workers' Fight For Their Rights
by Larry Dane Brimner
Thank You, Octopus
by Darren Farrell
The Adventures Of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend
by Dan Santat
The American Mission
by Matthew Palmer
The Apex Book Of World SF 3
by Lavie Tidhar (editor)
The Ballad Of A Small Player: A Novel
by Lawrence Osborne
The Banh Mi Handbook: Recipes For Crazy-Delicious Vietnamese Sandwiches
by Andrea Nguyen
The Bees: A Novel
by Laline Paull
The Blazing World: A Novel
by Siri Hustvedt
The Bone Clocks: A Novel
by David Mitchell
The Book Of Strange New Things: A Novel
by Michel Faber
The Book Of Unknown Americans: A Novel
by Cristina Henríquez
The Broken Road: From The Iron Gates To Mount Athos
by Patrick Leigh Fermor
The Children Act
by Ian McEwan
The Complete Zap Comix Boxed Set
by R. Crumb, S. Clay Wilson, Gilbert Shelton, Spain Rodriguez, Robert Williams, Victor Moscoso, Paul Mavrides and Rick Griffin
The Dead Lake
by Hamid Ismailov
The Distance: A Thriller
by Helen Giltrow
The Divide: American Injustice In The Age Of The Wealth Gap
by Matt Taibbi
The Empathy Exams: Essays
by Leslie Jamison
The Empire Of Necessity: Slavery, Freedom, And Deception In The New World
by Greg Grandin
The End of the Sentence
by Maria Dahvana Headley and Kat Howard
The Farm
by Tom Rob Smith
The Farmer And The Clown
by Marla Frazee
The Fever: A Novel
by Megan Abbott
The Girl Next Door: A Novel
by Ruth Rendell
The Girl Who Saved The King Of Sweden: A Novel
by Jonas Jonasson, translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles
The Girls At The Kingfisher Club: A Novel
by Genevieve Valentine
The Good Spy: The Life And Death Of Robert Ames
by Kai Bird
The Haight: Love, Rock, And Revolution
by Jim Marshall and Joel Selvin
The Hawley Book Of The Dead: A Novel
by Chrysler Szarlan
The Hilltop: A Novel
by Assaf Gavron, translated by Steven Cohen
The History Of Rock 'N' Roll In Ten Songs
by Greil Marcus
The Homesick Texan's Family Table: Lone Star Cooking From My Kitchen To Yours
by Lisa Fain
The Inheritance Trilogy
by N.K. Jemisin
The Invisible Bridge: The Fall Of Nixon And The Rise Of Reagan
by Rick Perlstein
The King's Curse
by Philippa Gregory
The Last Illusion: A Novel
by Porochista Khakpour
The Loudest Voice In The Room: How The Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News --- And Divided A Country
by Gabriel Sherman
The Man With The Compound Eyes: A Novel
by Wu Ming-Yi
The Map Thief: The Gripping Story Of An Esteemed Rare-Map Dealer Who Made Millions Stealing Priceless Maps
by Michael Blanding
The Martian: A Novel
by Andy Weir
The Memory Garden
by Mary Rickert
The Misadventures Of The Family Fletcher
by Dana Alison Levy
The Moor's Account: A Novel
by Laila Lalami
The Narrow Road To The Deep North: A Novel
by Richard Flanagan
The New Greenmarket Cookbook: Recipes And Tips From Today's Finest Chefs — And The Stories Behind The Farms That Inspire Them
by Gabrielle Langholtz
The Night Gardener
by Jonathan Auxier
The Noble Hustle: Poker, Beef Jerky, And Death
by Colson Whitehead
The Odd One Out
by Britta Teckentrup
The Paying Guests
by Sarah Waters
The People's Platform: Taking Back Power And Culture In The Digital Age
by Astra Taylor
The Peripheral: A Novel
by William Gibson
The Ploughmen: A Novel
by Kim Zupan
The Republic Of Imagination: America In Three Books
by Azar Nafisi
The Rise & Fall Of Great Powers: A Novel
by Tom Rachman
The Secret History Of Wonder Woman
by Jill Lepore
The Secret Place: A Novel
by Tana French
The Shadow Hero
by Gene Luen Yang and Sonny Liew
The Short And Tragic Life Of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark For The Ivy League
by Jeff Hobbs
The Silkworm
by Robert Galbraith
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History
by Elizabeth Kolbert
The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Food
by Charles Phan
The Soda Fountain: Floats, Sundaes, Egg Creams & More — Stories And Flavors Of An American Original
by Gia Giasullo and Peter Freeman
The Splendid Things We Planned: A Family Portrait
by Blake Bailey
The Three-Body Problem
by Cixin Liu
The Tropic Of Serpents: A Memoir By Lady Trent
by Marie Brennan
The True American: Murder And Mercy In Texas
by Anand Giridharadas
The UnAmericans: Stories
by Molly Antopol
The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story To Light
by Carlos Santana
The Usagi Yojimbo Saga Volume 1
by Stan Sakai
The Witch: And Other Tales Re-Told
by Jean Thompson
The Wrenchies
by Farel Dalrymple
The Year She Left Us: A Novel
by Kathryn Ma
The Zone Of Interest: A Novel
by Martin Amis
Things I've Learned From Dying: A Book About Life
by David R. Dow
Thirteen Days In September: Carter, Begin, And Sadat At Camp David
by Lawrence Wright
Those Who Leave And Those Who Stay
by Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein
Three Minutes In Poland: Discovering A Lost World In A 1938 Family Film
by Glenn Kurtz
Through The Woods
by Emily Carroll
Thrown
by Kerry Howley
Tigerman: A Novel
by Nick Harkaway
Tinseltown: Murder, Morphine, And Madness At The Dawn of Hollywood
by William J. Mann
To Rise Again At A Decent Hour: A Novel
by Joshua Ferris
Unexpected Stories
by Octavia E. Butler
Us Conductors: A Novel
by Sean Michaels
Valour And Vanity
by Mary Robinette Kowal
Viva Frida
by Yuyi Morales and Tim O'Meara
Walt Before Skeezix
by Frank King
We Were Liars
by E. Lockhart
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
by David Shafer
With My Dog-Eyes: A Novel
by Hilda Hilst
Wolf In White Van: A Novel
by John Darnielle
Wonderland: A Novel
by Stacey D'Erasmo
Words Will Break Cement: The Passion Of Pussy Riot
by Masha Gessen
World Spice At Home: New Flavors For 75 Favorite Dishes
by Amanda Bevill and Julie Kramis Hearne
You Are (Not) Small
by Anna Kang and Christopher Weyant
Your Illustrated Guide To Becoming One With The Universe
by Yumi Sakugawa
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.