What Does It Mean To Be 'Articulate'?

About Jamila Lyiscott's TED Talk

Educator and poet Jamila Lyiscott is a "tri-tongued orator." She unpacks the three distinct flavors of English she speaks with her friends, family, and colleagues.

About Jamila Lyiscott

I can say: What's good. Whatagwan. And of course, Hello. Because I'm 'articulate.'

Jamila Lyiscott is currently an advanced doctoral candidate and adjunct professor at Columbia University's Teachers College where she focuses on the education of the African Diaspora. She is also an adjunct professor at Long Island University, where she teaches adult and adolescent literacy.

A spoken word artist since the age of 15, Jamila works with youth, educators and activists throughout the city to create spaces that reflect and engage the cultures and values of black and brown youth inside and outside of the classroom.

