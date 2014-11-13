Neil, Gamin': The Author Is Quizzed On Gilbert & Sullivan

/ NPR / Gaiman offered "Bee Dangerous" honey, made from his very own bees, as the grand prize.

When he was nine years old, author Neil Gaiman won a newspaper contest about Gilbert & Sullivan, the Victorian-era composers known for advanced, often over-the-top wordplay in operas like The Mikado, H.M.S. Pinafore and Pirates of Penzance. One listen to the "Major-General's Song" (which would later become the basis for one of our favorite Tom Lehrer songs) and it's clear these songs are not for the faint-of-tongue. See how much Gaiman remembers about the duo's 19th century operettas...and whether he can sing his answers.

Plus, Gaiman advises that everyone should have a hobby that could potentially kill them (his is beekeeping), and lends his voice to an extra-creepy rendition of Jonathan Coulton's "Creepy Doll."

