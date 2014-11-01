40 Is The New Cute: Hello Kitty Celebrates Birthday

1 of 7 — A girl sits by Hello Kitty at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2014, when guests were invited to the first-ever Hello Kitty Convention to celebrate Hello Kitty's 40th birthday.

A girl sits by Hello Kitty at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2014, when guests were invited to the first-ever Hello Kitty Convention to celebrate Hello Kitty's 40th birthday.