One half of The Eurythmics with Dave Stewart — with whom she crafted hits like "Here Comes The Rain Again" and "Sweet Dreams" — Annie Lennox has also enjoyed a hugely successful solo career in the past few decades.

Now, she turns to major songs of an earlier era on a new album of jazz standards, Nostalgia. On this episode of World Cafe, Lennox sits down with host David Dye to discuss why she chose certain songs for the album.

