© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch: A Report From New York Comic-Con

By Linda Holmes
Published October 15, 2014 at 1:55 PM EDT
Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch: A Report From New York Comic-Con

Friend Of PCHH and NPR Books editor Petra Mayer recently returned from New York Comic-Con, so we asked her to talk a little about what she did while she was up there. As it happens, she kept herself very busy, moderating a panel full of authors she admires and chatting up one of the biggest nerd icons of her (and my) pop-culture coming-of-age.

We'll talk about the relative prominence of the New York flavor of Comic-Con as compared to the San Diego flavor, we'll hear about a new book involving the UN, we'll reflect on what kind of hard-working women pop culture often does and doesn't bring you, and we'll hear about what Smaug is up to these days.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes