Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch: A Report From New York Comic-Con

Friend Of PCHH and NPR Books editor Petra Mayer recently returned from New York Comic-Con, so we asked her to talk a little about what she did while she was up there. As it happens, she kept herself very busy, moderating a panel full of authors she admires and chatting up one of the biggest nerd icons of her (and my) pop-culture coming-of-age.

We'll talk about the relative prominence of the New York flavor of Comic-Con as compared to the San Diego flavor, we'll hear about a new book involving the UN, we'll reflect on what kind of hard-working women pop culture often does and doesn't bring you, and we'll hear about what Smaug is up to these days.

