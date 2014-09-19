How Can Someone Move Beyond Murder?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episodeTransformation.

About Shaka Senghor's Talk

At the age of 19, Shaka Senghor was jailed for shooting and killing a man. That event started his years-long journey to redemption.

About Shaka Senghor

Shaka Senghor went to prison full of anger and despair. While serving his sentence for second-degree murder, Senghor discovered redemption and responsibility through literature and his own writing.

After his release, Senghor reached out to young men following in his footsteps. He published Live in Peace, as part of a program for kids across the Midwest. Senghor also collaborated with the MIT Media Lab to imagine creative solutions for the problems in distressed communities. His memoir, Writing My Wrongs, was published in 2013.

