How Do Simple Questions Lead To Big Discoveries?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode From Curiosity To Discovery.

About Adam Savage's TED Talk

Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage talks about three people who inspired him to be curious: his dad, a former Earth-science teacher, and physicist Richard Feynman.

About Adam Savage

Adam Savage, the co-host of MythBusters on the Discovery Channel. On the show, Savage and his co-host Jamie Hyneman put urban myths and rules of thumb to test in visceral, often hilarious ways. Savage is also a longtime special-effects artist. He's worked on films such as Galaxy Quest and the Matrix sequels, as well as Episodes I and II of the Star Wars series.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.