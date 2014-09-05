Why Do We Care About Some Animals More Than Others?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Animals And Us.

About Jon Mooallem's TED Talk

Writer Jon Mooallem tells the story of the teddy bear, and considers how the tales we tell about wild animals have real consequences for a species' chance of survival — and the natural world at large.

About Jon Mooallem

Jon Mooallem's book Wild Ones examines our relationship with wild animals both familiar and feral, telling stories of the North American environmental movement from its unlikely birth, and following three species who've come to symbolize our complicated relationship with nature. Mooallem has written about everything from the murder of Hawaiian monk seals to a plan in 1910 to launch America's hippopotamus ranching industry.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.