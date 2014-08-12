Exclusive First Read: Jules Feiffer's 'Kill My Mother'

Set during the Depression, washed in dreamy grays and greens, Jules Feiffer's newKill My Motherlooks like an old noir film; you almost expect Robert Mitchum to step out of the pages, flicking a cigarette lighter. The story is classic Hollywood too: spitfire Annie spars with her mother as she searches for the truth behind the death of her policeman father. But Feiffer's loose-limbed drawings and twisty plotting (and his strong, delightfully flawed female leads) makeKill My Mothera much livelier experience than even the wildest noir. In these opening chapters, we meet Annie, her best friend and her mother Elsie — who works as the secretary for a hard-drinking private detective. And there's a mysterious blonde, because of course there's a mysterious blonde.Kill My Motherwill be released August 25.

Excerpted fromKill My Mother: A Graphic Novelby Jules Feiffer. Copyright 2014 by B. Mergendeiler Corp. Published by Liveright Publishing Corporation. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.