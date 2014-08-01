What Does It Mean To Be A 'Child Of The State'?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Growing Up.

About Lemn Sissay's TED Talk

Poet Lemn Sissay was raised by the state. He talks about the empty space where his family should have been.

About Lemn Sissay

Lemn Sissay is the author of a series of poetry collections. His poems can be found at London's major landmarks, from the site of the 2012 Summer Olympics to The Royal Festival Hall.

Sissay shared his story in the BBC TV documentary Internal Flight, and the BBC radio documentary Child of the State. His play Something Dark charts his quest to find his family.

