What Can Kids Learn By Doing Dangerous Things?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Growing Up.

About Gever Tulley's TED Talk

Tinkering School Founder Gever Tulley says that when kids are given sharp tools and matches, their imaginations take off and they become better problem-solvers.

About Gever Tulley

Software engineer Gever Tulley is the co-founder of Tinkering School — a weeklong camp where kids get to play with their very own power tools — and the San Francisco K-12 private school Brightworks.

He's interested in helping kids learn how to build things, solve problems, use new materials and hack old ones for new purposes. He's also the author of Fifty Dangerous Things (You Should Let Your Children Do).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.