John U. Bacon: Old MacDonald Went To College

John U. Bacon, the author of Fourth and Long: The Fight for the Soul of College Football, knows a thing or two about college sports. At their core, it's all about "the community," he told Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg in their chat at the University of Michigan's Power Center in Ann Arbor.

"Bob Ufer, the old announcer here, had a great line. He said, 'Michigan football is a religion, and Saturday is the holy day of obligation.'"

We're not above making smart people act silly for the enjoyment of our radio audience. In a game entitled "Old MacDonald Went To College," we pitted Bacon against former U of M football player Mike Williams, and asked them to imagine the famous farmer in his college days. If Old MacDonald went to Clemson, what sound would he make? "ROAR!"

This segment originally aired on September 4, 2014.

