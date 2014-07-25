Not My Job: We Ask A San Francisco Drag Queen About Queens, N.Y.

Behind all the nerd billionaires and trendy restaurants in today's San Francisco, there is another city, where the most interesting people aren't wearing hoodies — they're wearing spike heels, glitter catsuits and fantastic hair.

We've invited Peaches Christ, Queen of San Francisco Drag Queens, to play a game called "Fuggedaboutit!" Three questions for a drag queen about Queens — that borough of New York City destined to be the next hipster capital now that Brooklyn is old news.

[And as promised, here's a photo of Peter and Peaches.]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.