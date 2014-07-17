Really Hard Edition 2: Part 1

In this hour, take on some of our trickiest games in recent memory with host Ophira Eisenberg and puzzle editor Art Chung. Do your best to remember two things at once in "International Doppelgangers" as puzzle guru John Chaneski asks you to combine celebrities with the names of countries, like that South American star, Argentina Fey. Then, try a twist on the mash-up in "Russian Dolls" by "nesting," or placing words inside a different one to make a longer word — putting a LAMB inside of a CAKE creates a CLAMBAKE.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.