Not My Job: Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Gets Quizzed On Downhill Cheese Races

Wait Wait is at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre this week, and so we've invited Colorado native Mikaela Shiffrin to play Not My Job. Shiffrin grew up in Vail, and this year at the Sochi Olympics, she became the youngest person ever to win an Olympic medal in slalom.

We've invited Shiffrin to play a game called "It's the cheese! After it!" If you think downhill ski racing is dangerous, then you've never seen the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Races. For centuries, competitors have hurled their bodies down a frighteningly steep hill, chasing a wheel of cheese. Sure, one year 33 people had to go to the hospital with injuries, but the winner gets to keep the wheel of cheese. Beats a medal, right?

