12-year-old Moziah Bridges is a bow tie aficionado and the CEO of his own company, Mo's Bows.

"I wanted to have that look — that 'bazam' look," he tells NPR's Audie Cornish.

Bridges says dressing well is a big part of growing up to be a man.

Listen to the audio above to hear the full conversation.

