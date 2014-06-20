Where's The Line Between Cheating A Little and Cheating A Lot?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Lie.

Behavioral economist Dan Ariely explains the hidden reasons we think it's okay to cheat or steal. He says we're predictably irrational — and can be influenced in ways we don't even realize.

Behavioral economist Dan Ariely is a professor at Duke University. He's the author of Predictably Irrational and The Upside of Irrationality. Ariely studies how emotional states, moral codes and peer pressure affect our ability to make rational and often extremely important decisions in our daily lives. He's also a visiting professor in MIT's Program in Media Arts and Sciences and a founding member of the Center for Advanced Hindsight.

