Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Edge Of Tomorrow' And Noble Flops

If you're looking for a movie to see this weekend, may we recommend a movie you may not have seen last weekend?

After a brief breakdown of the Tony Awards (which underwhelmed us a bit — see what you think of the Music Man bit), the panel — including guest Chris Klimek — gets on to the business of giving a pretty hearty thumbs-up to the Tom Cruise action thriller Edge Of Tomorrow, co-starring a very fine Emily Blunt and a bunch of aliens. And time travel and/or eternal life! We talk quite a bit about coverage of the film at The Dissolve, so read it all.

Then, we take a listener suggestion and consider the noble flop. The first question, of course, is what we mean by "noble" and what we mean by "flop" (or, alternately, "failure"). Chris brings to the table his enormous affection for the much-denounced Hudson Hawk, we wonder whether "noble" means more than Sting's good intentions, and how it feels to really dislike things while bearing no ill will whatsoever toward the people who tried in vain to make them good.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about the avalanche of great things that are around right now in general, including an unexpected return. Glen is happy about a Twitter account that he also enjoys imitating in his favorite new voice. Chris is happy about another unexpected return, so apparently it's the week for that. And I am happy about mainlining some Gordon Ramsay and listening to a fine episode of a fine NPR show.

