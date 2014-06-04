© 2021 WYPR
'Nerdfighters' Mobilize For Film Premiere, Armed With Favorite Lines

By Mandalit del Barco
Published June 4, 2014 at 4:08 PM EDT

John Green's love story, The Fault in Our Stars, is a cult classic for young readers. The film adaptation comes out Friday, and excitement has reached a fever pitch among middle-schoolers obsessed with the book.

