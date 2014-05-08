© 2021 WYPR
The Arab Activists Who Refuse To Bow To The Giant

Published May 8, 2014 at 12:57 PM EDT
A protest during the Arab Spring
A protest during the Arab Spring

A new film, We Are The Giant, follows six people's stories during the Arab Spring revolutions. Tell Me More's Celeste Headlee finds out more about their motivation from activist Maryam Al Khawaja and co-producer Razan Ghalayini.

"What's driving them is love. It's not power driven. It's not about politics. It's really just about having a better life for your children, supporting the people that you love, and building a country that you're proud of," Ghalayini says.

