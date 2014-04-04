How Much Does Money Motivate Us?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Money Paradox.

About Daniel Pink's TEDTalk

Writer Daniel Pink explains why traditional rewards like money aren't always successful motivators.

About Daniel Pink

The solution is not to do more of the wrong things, to entice people with a sweeter carrot, or threaten them with a sharper stick. We need a whole new approach.

Daniel Pink has written several books on the changing world of the modern workplace. In his book A Whole New Mind, Pink identifies a sea change in the global workforce — the shift of an information-based corporate culture to one that's conceptual, where creativity and big-picture design dominates the landscape.

In the book Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us, Pink uses 50 years of behavioral science to overturn the conventional wisdom about human motivation. His latest book is To Sell Is Human: The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.

