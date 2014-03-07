Not My Job: Drummer Stewart Copeland Gets Quizzed On Police Tactics

In the late '70s American drummer Stewart Copeland was living in England and joined up with guitarist Andy Summers and a singer named Sting. They formed a band called The Police, and then basically provided the soundtrack for the 1980s. Since then, Copeland has scored movies, theater performances and occasionally gotten the old band together again.

We've invited Copeland to play a game called "You have the right to wonder what the heck I'm doing." Three questions about questionable police tactics.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.