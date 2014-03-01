Nine Best Picture Nominees, Many Funny Faces, And A Couple Of Bonus Features

Well, the Oscars are Sunday night, and that means it's time to look back at our video series in which the wonderful Claire O'Neill and Kainaz Amaria of NPR Visuals put together some comments left about each Best Picture nominee on Rotten Tomatoes, and Bob Mondello and I read whatever they told us to and had a tremendous amount of fun.

But we wouldn't just leave you with the mega-super-roundup of all nine videos. No, no. We also, quite obviously, felt it was necessary to expand upon Bob's growing love of emoticons, so Claire put together the Great Emoticon Roundup.

Furthermore, we felt it only fair to embrace the comments about what we ourselves were doing, so we took a few comments that have been left either here at NPR or on YouTube and gave those our best effort as well. (Whether your comment was positive or negative, let me say, we are thrilled you watched, and thrilled you talked back, and you should take my funny-face-making solely as the personal tic that it is. I have been an unmitigated ham since infancy.)

And now, in order, we present a retrospective several weeks in the making: Bob And Linda Read Internet Reviews Of Oscar-Nominated Movies. We hope that you will join us on Oscar night as we live-tweet at the hashtag #NPROscars. I'm at @nprmonkeysee, and Bob is at @Bob_Mondello, and I encourage you to follow him and imagine that he puts an emoticon at the end of everything.

