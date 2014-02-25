Bob And Linda Read Internet Movie Reviews, Part Seven: Dallas Buyers Club

This year, we wanted to look back at the nine best picture nominees and remind ourselves — and you — that reactions to film are complicated, hilariously varied and wonderfully individual. So we looked over every comment for every nominee at RottenTomatoes.com, and we brought you some of our favorites. We'll be rolling these out between now and the Oscars, and today, we look at Dallas Buyers Club. (Many thanks to my dear pal Bob Mondello and rad NPR Multimedia whizzes Claire O'Neill and Kainaz Amaria. As you will see as these unfold, we had a lot of fun.) Check out our previous looks at American Hustle, Her, Gravity, Philomena, Nebraska and Wolf of Wall Street.

Bob's sincere Internet movie review:An AIDS story that isn't filled with false uplift but that still leaves audiences feeling uplifted. Jared Leto is a quiet revelation in drag, while Matthew McConaughey's flirty drawl and rowdy energy have never been put to better dramatic use.

Linda's sincere Internet movie review: I'm not sure I love the Jared Leto performance as much as a lot of people do, but the McConaughey performance is really fantastic. I'm not sure it's a very faithful depiction of the underlying true story, but as a story taken on its own, it's really engrossing.



