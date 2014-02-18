Bob And Linda Read Internet Movie Reviews, Part Five: Philomena

This year, we wanted to look back at the nine best picture nominees and remind ourselves — and you — that reactions to film are complicated, hilariously varied and wonderfully individual. So we looked over every comment for every nominee at RottenTomatoes.com, and we brought you some of our favorites. We'll be rolling these out between now and the Oscars, and today, we look at Judi Dench and Steve Coogan in Philomena. (Many thanks to my dear pal Bob Mondello and rad NPR Multimedia whizzes Claire O'Neill and Kainaz Amaria. As you will see as these unfold, we had a lot of fun.) Check out our previous looks at American Hustle, Her, Gravity, and Wolf of Wall Street.

Bob's sincere Internet movie review:Based on a true story of an elderly woman looking for the son she was forced by Irish nuns to give up for adoption, is a funny and tremendously affecting vehicle for Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Dench's eyes speak volumes, while Coogan (who co-scripted) provides a necessary astringency.

Linda's sincere Internet movie review: Look, I still have time. You can't rush these things.



Know your stuff before Oscars day!

Kenneth Turan reviewsPhilomena forMorning Edition

Bob connects Philomena and Catching Fire

A conversation with the real Philomena

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.