What Happens When We Slow Down?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simply Happiness.

About Carl Honoré's TED Talk

Journalist Carl Honoré believes our society's emphasis on speed erodes health, productivity and quality of life. But there's a backlash brewing, as everyday people start putting the brakes on their modern lives.

We're hurrying through our lives, instead of actually living them; that we're living the fast life, instead of the good life.

About Carl Honoré

Carl Honoré is the author of In Praise of Slowness, which dissects our speed-obsessed society and celebrates those who have gotten to slow down. Honoré is an advocate of the Slow Movement, an effort by those all over the world to decelerate the pace of their lives, with everything from "slow cities" to "slow food." He's also the author of the book Under Pressure.

