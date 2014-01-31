Does More Convenience Mean Less Privacy?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The End Of Privacy.

Behavioral economist Alessandro Acquisti studies how everyday decisions contribute to blurring the line between our public and private lives.

Behavioral economist Alessandro Acquisti examines the paradox of privacy in an age when people freely disclose public information. He is a professor of information technology and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University.

His team's studies on facial recognition software showed that it can connect an anonymous human face to an online name, and a Facebook account in about 3 seconds. Other work shows how easy it can be to find a U.S. citizen's Social Security number using public data.

