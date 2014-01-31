© 2021 WYPR
Can The Open-Data Revolution Change Our Democracies?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published January 31, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The End Of Privacy.

About Beth Noveck's TED Talk

Former White House deputy CTO Beth Noveck shares her vision of practical openness: connecting bureaucracies to citizens, sharing data, and creating a truly participatory democracy.

About Beth Noveck

Beth Noveck explores what "open government" really means — not just freeing data from databases, but creating meaningful ways for citizens to collaborate with their governments. She served as the first U.S. deputy chief technology officer and director of the White House Open Government Initiative, which developed policy on transparency, participation and collaboration.

She also designed Peer-to-Patent, the U.S. government's first expert network. She's now working on the design for ORGPedia, a platform for mashing up and visualizing public and crowd sourced data about corporations.

