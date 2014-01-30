How geek is your love?

It's time for one of our favorite Valentine's traditions: designing the NPR-iest cards we can imagine that offer expressions of love, public radio-style.

Over the past couple of years, we've had a ball turning NPR and public radio-isms into a collection of digital cards, and we've built up quite a collection for sharing with those special people in your life.

This year, we're turning to you, our listeners!

It's certainly no secret that NPR listeners are some of the puniest and most clever folks around, so we invite you to steal our hearts with your wit, humor and creativity by helping us design a batch of #NPRValentines for 2014.

Here are some hilarious ideas from the Twittersphere so far:

What should our newest NPR Valentine's cards say? Leave a comment below with your ideas!

