Wordless News: Trademarking The Cronut

Every day, illustrator Maria Fabrizio posts a news-inspired image on her Wordless News blog. This week, all of her pictures will be inspired by stories she hears on Morning Edition.

Today, the story that caught her ear was a quick report about "cronuts" — a croissant-doughnut hybrid. A trademark was officially registered this week for the sweet pastry that has lured New Yorkers into long lines for months.

