How Do Leaders Deal With Failure? Listen • 12:29

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Disruptive Leadership.

About Stanley McChrystal's TED Talk

Four-star general Stanley McChrystal recounts some tough lessons about leadership he gained from the front lines — to listen, to learn, and to address the possibility of failure.

Leaders can let you fail and yet not let you be a failure.

About Stanley McChrystal

Four-star general Stanley McChrystal is credited with creating a new approach to warfare that fused intelligence and operations. He is the former commander of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan and the former leader of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

McChrystal's leadership of JSOC is credited with the December 2003 capture of Saddam Hussein and the June 2006 location and killing of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq. McChrystal resigned from the military in August 2010.

