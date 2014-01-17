Have You Changed Someone's Life Without Realizing It? Listen • 5:30

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Disruptive Leadership.

About Drew Dudley's TED Talk

Drew Dudley calls on us to celebrate leadership as the everyday act of improving each other's lives.

About Drew Dudley

Drew Dudley's interest in developing people's leadership began when he was the Leadership Development coordinator at the University of Toronto, Scarborough. In 2010, he founded Nuance Leadership Development Services, a company that creates leadership curricula for communities, organizations and individuals.

