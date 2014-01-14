© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Wordless News: Brits Struggle To Save Beloved Telephone Box

By Maria Fabrizio
Published January 14, 2014 at 10:29 AM EST
Maria Fabrizio illustration for story: Some Brits Not Ready To Say 'Ta-Ra' To Iconic Telephone Box

Every day, illustrator Maria Fabrizio posts a news-inspired image on her Wordless News blog. This week, all of her pictures will be inspired by stories she hears on Morning Edition.

Today, Ari Shapiro's story caught her ear: It's about how a race is on to save Britain's beloved crimson phone booths, threatened by the ubiquity of cell phone. The country had 92,000 payphones in 2002; now it has just 48,000.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Maria Fabrizio