Political Consultant Mary Matalin Plays Not My Job Listen • 10:40

In September we played the Not My Job game with James Carville, a laconic, Cajun from Louisiana and lifelong Democrat. And now we play the game with his exact opposite — a high-intensity Chicagoan and lifelong Republican named Mary Matalin. The best part is: they're married. Matalin, a political consultant, has just co-authored a memoir with her husband called Love & War: Twenty Years, Three Presidents, Two Daughters and One Louisiana Home.

Matalin's quiz is called "If I ever made an error, I would regret it." It's a new year, which is always a good time to look back on the mistakes made in the prior year. We're going to ask her about the best media errors of 2013, as collected by Poynter Institute.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.