OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Now, we're going to crown this week's grand champion. Let's bring back, from Oh, Oxymoron, Amy Patrick.

EISENBERG: From Celebrity AA Meeting: Joslyn Hansen. From Imperial Pets: Denise Grab. From Not Like the Others: Michael Crommett. And from Consonant Weight Loss Plan: Thomas Taylor.

EISENBERG: I'm gong to ask our puzzle guru John Chaneski to crown our winner.

JOHN CHANESKI: This final round is called State of Mind. In this game, all of the answers will contain the name of a U.S. state. For example, if I said Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein worked for this newspaper, you would say the Washington Post. Now, we're playing spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out. You'll only have a few seconds to give us the answer. Last person standing is our grand winner.

Remember, all of the answers contain the name of a U.S. state, and if it helps, we've only used each state once in the game. Here we go. Amy, this muddy body of water has its origins in Minnesota and ends in the Gulf of Mexico.

AMY PATRICK: The Mississippi River.

CHANESKI: Yes, that's right.

CHANESKI: Joslyn, it's what the K in the fast food chain KFC used to stand for.

JOSLYN HANSEN: Kentucky.

CHANESKI: That's right.

CHANESKI: Denise, Miley Cyrus was the star of this long running Disney TV show. Three seconds. Step aside, Denise. Let's see if Michael knows the answer to this.

MICHAEL CROMMETT: Hannah Montana.

CHANESKI: Hannah Montana is correct. Thank you for playing, Denise.

CHANESKI: Thomas, it was the gigantic land acquisition made by Thomas Jefferson in 1803.

THOMAS TAYLOR: The Louisiana Purchase.

CHANESKI: That's correct.

CHANESKI: Amy, the original version of this tropical cop show starred Jack Lord.

PATRICK: Hawaii Five-O.

CHANESKI: Yes.

CHANESKI: Joslyn, Nicole Kidman won an Oscar for the hours portraying this English novelist.

HANSEN: Virginia Wolfe.

CHANESKI: Yes.

CHANESKI: Michael, this song was written for Liza Minnelli, but it became Frank Sinatra's last top 40 hit.

CROMMETT: New York, New York.

CHANESKI: That's it, that's where we are.

CHANESKI: Thomas, this classic educational computer game casts you as the leader of a wagon train heading west. Three seconds.

TAYLOR: California Rush.

CHANESKI: No, not California Rush. Let's see if Amy knows the answer to this.

PATRICK: Oregon Trail.

CHANESKI: Oregon Trail is correct. Thank you for playing, Thomas.

CHANESKI: Joslyn, this Mark Twain novel involves a New Englander who travels back to the middle ages.

HANSEN: Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court.

CHANESKI: Correct.

CHANESKI: Michael, Tijuana, Ensenada and Mexicali are all cities in this Mexican state bordering the Pacific Ocean.

CROMMETT: Baja, California.

CHANESKI: Baja, California is right.

CHANESKI: Amy, according to the theme song of the "Beverly Hillbillies," it's a slang term for oil.

PATRICK: Texas tea.

CHANESKI: That's right.

CHANESKI: Joslyn, this battleship exploded in Havana harbor, helping to trigger the Spanish American War.

HANSEN: Indiana.

CHANESKI: No, not Indiana. Let's see if Michael knows what it is.

CROMMETT: The USS Maine.

CHANESKI: The Maine. He remembered the Maine. Yes, Michael, way to go.

CHANESKI: Thank you for playing, Joslyn. Amy, the capital of this former Soviet Republic is Tbilisi. Three seconds.

PATRICK: I have no idea.

CHANESKI: Let's see if Michael knows it.

CROMMETT: Georgia.

CHANESKI: Georgia is correct.

CHANESKI: Thank you for playing, Amy. That makes Michael our grand winner. Congratulations.

EISENBERG: Michael, you're our ASK ME ANOTHER big winner, and you are getting a prize provided by our VIP Daniel Okrent. It's the Daniel Okrent pennant package, an autographed copy of Daniel's book, "American Pastimes: The Very Best of Red Smith," two tickets to "Old Jews Telling Jokes," and Daniel will give you advice on your fantasy baseball team.

