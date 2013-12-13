'Wallace' Grew Up, So What's He Listening To?

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now for the occasional series we call In Your Ear. That's where we ask our guests to tell us about the songs they can't get out of their heads. And we were talking just a few minutes ago but the Golden Globe nominations and we noted that not every fine performance this year was acknowledged by the Foreign Press Association, which gives out the Golden Globes. One of those was by Michael B. Jordan. He had what many critics consider a breakthrough performance in the film "Fruitvale Station." Michael B. Jordan spoke with us about the film when it came out this summer and he also shared the songs that are on his personal playlist.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN: Hey guys, my name is Michael B. Jordan. One of the songs that I really like right now is "Spaceship Coupe," by Justin Timberlake.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACESHIP COUPE")

JORDAN: And the reason why I like it so much is - a guy dating a girl, girl dating a guy, it's just you and this other person. You're just trusting the other person. And you're going on this ride through outer space, through life. And I really like that a lot.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACESHIP COUPE")

JORDAN: Another song that I'm listening to right now is "LoveHate Thing" off of Wale's new album, "The Gifted."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVEHATE THING")

JORDAN: And it's that love-hate, the yin and the yang that you get with anything. You love it and the same time you hate it. But you got to take one with the other.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOVEHATE THING")

JORDAN: Another song that I'm listening to right now is called "Let Nas Down," by J Cole. And I really enjoy this song because, you know, he's speaking from a place of, you know, somebody that you look up to. You want to do the best that you can. The people that you really want to, you know, get some validation from, they may not always, you know, connect with it, but it always pushes you to move forward and to work harder and come, you know, come correct. Come harder than you came before.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET NAS DOWN")

JORDAN: Yeah, it's a cool song. So those are the songs and the artists that I'm listening to right now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET NAS DOWN")

That was actor Michael B. Jordan telling us what's playing in his ear.