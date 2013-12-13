Poem: Nelson Mandela, 'An Ordinary Man'

On Sunday, South Africans will lay to rest the remains of Nelson Mandela.

The legacy left by the activist and political prisoner who transformed a nation and became president is being remembered by politicians, historians and artists.

Among them is Thabiso Mohare, a young South African spoken word artist who performs under the name Afurakan. He wrote a poem for NPR about Mandela called "An Ordinary Man."

"An Ordinary Man"

In the end he died an ordinary man

Only rich in wrinkles from where the spirit had been

It would be the saddest days

And we watched the world weep

For a giant bigger than myths

A life owned by many

Now free as the gods

Some cried as though tomorrow was lost

Some celebrated, questioned freedom and its cost

Some seized the chance to stand on his shoulders

While others cursed his grave and scorned wisdom of the elders

Stadiums were littered

And those in the know spoke their fill

Mourners paid tribute

Monarch to President made the bill

But still

Where do I we begin

In telling our children where these old bones have been

And that we as next of kin

Have inherited his struggle

And he forever lives through our skin

And on his last day

When the earth reclaims what's hers

We will surrender his body but reignite his spirit

We will write all we know and let history read it to our children

And remind both scholar and critic

That there once was a prisoner of freedom

Who gave the world back its heart

But in the end

He died an ordinary man.

