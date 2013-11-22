© 2021 WYPR
Not My Job: Coach Muffet McGraw Gets Quizzed On Tuffets

Published November 22, 2013 at 7:18 PM EST
Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw yells out to the players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in 2009 in Milwaukee.

University of Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw has led her team to five NCAA Final Fours, is the reigning Naismith College Coach of the Year, and has a spot in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. On top of all that, she could almost certainly beat most NPR listeners at a game of H-O-R-S-E.

The only other Muffet we've ever met is the Little Miss, so we've invited McGraw to play a game called "So what exactly is a tuffet anyway?" Three questions about nursery rhymes and children's songs.

