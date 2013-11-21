R.L. Stine: What's Scarier?

You'd think a guy who writes scary books for a living would know a thing or two about what makes our hearts race and our palms sweat. We put the best-selling horror author of the Goosebumps and Fear Street series to the test in this Ask Me Another Challenge based on an audience poll. Did Stine know what scares our listeners more: ghosts, or being alone for the rest of your life?

Plus, hear Stine recite (from memory!) his favorite fan letter of all time, and reveal the only thing that scares him: jumping into a body of water.

This segment originally aired on November 21, 2013.

