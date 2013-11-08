What's It Take To Become A Polar Explorer?

Part 1 of the TED Radio HourepisodeTo The Edge.

About Ben Saunders' TED Talk

Explorer Ben Saunders wants you to go outside. Not because it's always pleasant and happy, but because that's where the meat of life is, "the juice that we can suck out of our hours and days." In 2004, Saunders skied solo to the North Pole. Saunders' next outdoor excursion? To try to be the first in the world to walk from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole and back again.

About Ben Saunders

I do worry sometimes that it might be a bit like having some kind of crack habit. It becomes all consuming. ... You become desperate to get the next fix.

Ben Saunders became the youngest person ever to ski solo to the North Pole. Saunders is an explorer of limits, whether it's how far a human can be pushed physically and psychologically, or how technology works hundreds of miles from civilization. His message is one of inspiration, empowerment and boundless potential.

Saunders is also a powerful advocate for the natural world. He's seen firsthand the effects of climate change, and his expeditions are raising awareness for sustainable solutions.

