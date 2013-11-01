Can You Smile Your Way To Success?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Success.

About Ron Gutman's TEDTalk

Smile! It just might make you a success. Ron Gutman says your smile can be a predictor of how long you'll live — and that a simple smile has a measurable effect on your overall well-being.

About Ron Gutman

Ron Gutman is the founder and CEO of HealthTap — free mobile and online apps for access to health answers and tips from a network of over 38,000 U.S.-licensed doctors. He's also led an online consumer health company that developed the world's largest community of independent health writers. Gutman is an angel investor and adviser to health and technology companies, as well as the organizer of TEDx Silicon Valley.

