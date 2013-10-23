This, That Or The Other VI: Bad Movie Edition

Few people love bad movies like Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett love bad movies--you know, movies that are "so bad, they're good"? The pair is known for their work on the cult TV show Mystery Science Theater 3000, and now are part of the team that creates RiffTrax--downloadable commentaries that you play along with a cheesy or shlocky film to create the sense that you're hanging out with your friends and making fun of the movie. Only your friends are professional comedians.

Kevin and Bill joined Ask Me Another at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota to take part in one of our favorite games, "This, That or The Other." In this edition, led by house musician Jonathan Coulton, Kevin and Bill go head to head to guess whether hilarities such as "War With the Mutant Spider Ants" or "Death Bed: The Bed That Eats" are movie titles, Choose Your Own Adventurebook titles, or Weekly World News tabloid headlines.

