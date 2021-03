Believe it or not, there are songs out there that don't follow the grammar rules of Strunk and White's Elements of Style. In this round, house musician Jonathan Coulton sings well-known tunes whose lyrics take grammatical liberties, and, like your 4th grade Language Arts teacher, corrects them. Contestants must guess--or better yet, sing--the original lyrics.

