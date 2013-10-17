Let's Get Randy

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's bring up our next two brave contestants. We have Curtis Raye and Jen Midura.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Jen, I'm fascinated that you are training to be a professional psychotherapist.

JEN MIDURA: I'm training to be counseling. I'm in counseling school right now.

EISENBERG: Yeah. So I have a couple of questions about what's going on with me right now.

MIDURA: Okay.

EISENBERG: Is that cool?

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Just quickly, what is the best way to cure disappointment?

(LAUGHTER)

MIDURA: Maybe not put yourself in that situation in the first place.

EISENBERG: Wow. Wow. That sounds very logical, and impossible.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: But I like - that sounds smart. It sounds smart. Curtis, do you have any questions about your life that you would like to ask Jen?

CURTIS RAYE: Am I supposed to be sweating so much?

(LAUGHTER)

MIDURA: You might want to ask your doctor.

EISENBERG: That is just so like a counselor, right, who just passes it along, yeah. Okay. Paul, Storm.

PAUL: Yes.

EISENBERG: Paul and Storm, do you have a game for us?

PAUL: We do. Storm and I are huge, huge fans of American singer/songwriter Randy Newman.

(APPLAUSE)

PAUL: Yeah, you know, the guy who sang "Short People" and did all those Pixar movie themes like "You Got a Friend in Me." He's actually done a whole lot of movie theme songs. And Storm and I are firmly of the belief that every single movie ever made should have a Randy Newman theme song. And it's actually quite easy because they all sound pretty much like this. Here's an example.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

PAUL AND STORM: Look out, Iron Man, for them Thor hammer throws. Scarlett Johansson's wearing real tight clothes. Nobody believed that they could win. Go Avengers, go.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I like the idea of a jazzy version of "The Avengers."

PAUL: Let's do the jazzy version for this next example. It sounds a whole lot like what you just heard.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: Keep walking, Frodo, to save the shire. You're going to have to chuck the ring in the fire. Nobody believed that he could win. Go, "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" go.

PAUL: What we're going to do is we're going to sing some Randy Newman theme songs from past and present films. And your job is to ring in once we have finished the line nobody believes that he or they could win. And then you will fill in the blank go-name of movie title-go.

STORM: Now, you don't have to sing it.

EISENBERG: Yes, they have to sing it. They totally have to sing it.

(LAUGHTER)

STORM: You have to sing it. That's the law.

PAUL: It's the Ophira law.

EISENBERG: Yeah, I love singing.

PAUL: And the contestant who gets more right, moves on to our final round at the end of the show. Are you ready?

MIDURA: Sure.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

RAYE: Yes.

ART CHUNG: It sounds like Curtis is trying to earn some bonus points with the band.

PAUL: It's working.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

MIDURA: Go Paul and Storm.

EISENBERG: Good players.

PAUL: Here we go.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: You think it's the real world but it's not what it seems when Leo DiCaprio is running around in your dreams. Nobody believed that he could win.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Curtis?

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

RAYE: Go "Inception" go.

(APPLAUSE)

PAUL: Correct, and I might say, very boldly sung, sir.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: You saved the union and you freed all the slaves. Now treat yourself, go and see a nice play. Nobody believed that he could win.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Curtis?

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

RAYE: Go "Lincoln" go.

(APPLAUSE)

PAUL: Correct.

STORM: It's so nice the kids know their history these days.

EISENBERG: A little Anglican there, very nice.

RAYE: Well, he was our president.

EISENBERG: You're geekier than I thought, Curtis. I enjoy you.

RAYE: Absolutely.

CHUNG: Respect through melisma.

RAYE: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: You had lots of money but now you're dead. Turns out Rosebud was your sled. Nobody believed that he could win.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Jen?

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

MIDURA: Go "Citizen Kane" go.

PAUL: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

PAUL: Also a spoiler alert.

STORM: Here we go, Paul.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: The series now is over, so you can be sure vampires ain't going to sparkle no more. Nobody believed that they could win.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Jen?

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

MIDURA: Go "Twilight" go.

PAUL: I think we need to be more specifics.

EISENBERG: We need all of it.

STORM: A little more information please.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

MIDURA: Go "Twilight" "New Moon" "Eclipse" "Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2" go.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I like your style. You're like let's just put everything I've ever learned about "Twilight" in the answer.

CHUNG: I think we'll give it to her.

EISENBERG: Art says yeah, we're going to give it to you. Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: You sold lots of cocaine right up to the end. Say hello to my little friend.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: Nobody believed that he could win.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

RAYE: Go "Serpico" go.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Curtis, so close.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

MIDURA: Go "Scarface" go.

EISENBERG: Jen.

(APPLAUSE)

PAUL: Correct.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

STORM: Crucifixion was a rough way to go. But Mel Gibson made a whole lot of dough. And nobody believed that he could win.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Curtis?

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

RAYE: Go "Passion of the Christ" go.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I'm sorry; that is incorrect. No, that is correct.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Of course, that is correct, and beautifully sung. We have a tie. Yes, very exciting. So we have to go to a tiebreaker. This is a question, but still feel free to sing your answer. Randy Newman's song "You've Got a Friend in Me" was written for what Pixar film?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Jen?

MIDURA: "Toy Story."

EISENBERG: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Jen, you did it. You won this round. Congratulations. You'll be moving on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Curtis, thank you. So entertaining, and your singing was beautiful, just beautiful.

(SOUNDBITE OF SINGING)

RAYE: Sure, a pleasure.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.