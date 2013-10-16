Get To Know The Works Shortlisted For The National Book Awards

On Tuesday night, finalists for the National Book Awards read from their nominated works at The New School in New York City. The National Book Foundation will announce the winners Wednesday night.

Get to know the books on the shortlist — for fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature — using NPR's reviews and author interviews. Click the "Listen" links in the write-ups below to hear the authors read from their works.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.